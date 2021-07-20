Lagos State government at the weekend said it has again paid the total sum of N364,982,210.39 insurance benefits to the first batch of beneficiaries of deceased staff of local government and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The state’s commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed made this disclosure at the presentation of insurance benefits to 159 members of a family of late employees of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB and Local Government Service in Lagos.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the permanent secretary, Mrs. Morenike Kikelomo Sanyaolu stated that the payment of insurance benefits to families of deceased staff was one of several welfare packages of the state government for its workforce.

He stated that the state government recognises its workforce as the engine room and drivers of all its policies, stressing that the contribution of every employee of the state government was germane to achieving the greater Lagos initiative.

Ahmed charged the beneficiaries to honour the deceased members of staff by ensuring that the benefits collected are wisely invested to cater for the family members of the deceased.

He added that the beneficiaries should keep the dreams and visions of their beloved deceased alive by ensuring that the premium is beneficial to the dependants so they could grow to become respectable citizens of our society, urging them to restrain themselves from spending the claims on frivolity.

Earlier, the managing director, LASACO Assurance PLC, Mr Rasaq Abiodun commended the good gesture of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for the consistent payment of insurance benefits to its employees, adding that the gesture has helped in actualising the aspirations of the families and dependants of some government officials who died in the course of their career in the state public service.