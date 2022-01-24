The Lagos State Government has charged members of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) to look into covering of number plates and indiscriminate blaring of sirens by some motorists and other traffic offenses on Lagos roads.

The state’s commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, stated this when he received the delegation of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State Sector Command on paid courtesy visit to his office in Lagos.

He urged them to have a cordial relationship with leaders at the local governments, local council development areas, traditional rulers, chiefs, community development associations and markets across Lagos State to smoothly discharge their duties and responsibilities on Lagos roads.

Ahmed also urged members of the corps to take advantage of relating with the leaders at the grassroots to reach out to the members of the communities.

This, he explained, would help to change the perceptions of the people about their operations, thereby gaining full acceptance and engender peaceful operation within the communities.

Ahmed therefore implored the corps to make use of the different meeting platforms, put in place by the ministry in reaching out to the communities.

Earlier, the FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander, Olusegun Adeola Ogungbemide, who took over in Lagos on 11th June, 2020 applauded the Lagos State government for smooth rescue response.

