Lagos, the nation’s commercial nerve center was thrown into darkness for several hours yesterday following grid system outage.

LEADERSHIP learnt the outage occurred at about 12:26 pm which also affected other major cities in the country.

The incident according to spokesman of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, threw the entire Eko Disco franchise area into darkness.

As at 5pm when our correspondent spoke with him, Idemudia said, “ We are on zero allocation. There is no supply here at all”.

Though, Felix Ofulue, spokesman of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IE) did not pick his calls, the entire Ikeja, Maryland and other adjoining communities under its franchise were in darkness.

However, as of the time of filing this report Idemudia, reported that supply has been partially restored to Agbara TS with minimal load on 33KV feeders.

He said that no supply could be restored at Ajah and Akangba Complex as the situation had not improved.

Oyebode Fadipe, general manager, corporate communications, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company Plc. confirmed to our correspondent that the firm have been unable to serve its customers in Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa States as well as a significant portion of the entire Federal Capital Territory. “At the moment, only 20MW has been allocated to AEDC as against the over 400MW that we have been receiving in recent times.” he said, as he urged customers to be patient and promised that supply will be restored to its franchise area as soon as there is significant improvement in our allocation.

However, as of the time of filing this report Oyebode, said a significant improvement was noticed at its 33KVA facility.

Mrs. Ndidi Mba, spokesperson for the Transmission Company of Nigeria, could not confirm the development when our correspondent contacted her.