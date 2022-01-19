Lagos State government yesterday announced the introduction of a consolidated informal transport sector levy of N800 daily to curb extortion, multiple levy collection and harassment of transporters in the state.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new ticket which is to take effect from February 1st and signing of memorandum of understanding between the state government and the transport unions at Ikeja, the state’s commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, said there was the need for the harmonised levy in order to check exorbitant levies being paid by the transporters in the state.

He said that the state government carried out a survey about six months ago and discovered that an average transporter paid N3,000 daily as levies.

According to him, most of the monies the transporters pay were lost to unknown agents, adding that the discovery informed the need to regulate the levies and sanitise the informal transportation sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the consolidated levy was an agreement by the Lagos State Government, local governments, bodies of the road transport unions like the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NUTRW), the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN ) and other critical stakeholders.

Olowo said, “Mr. Governor has made it a priority to put the interest of Lagosians first that is why we all the stakeholders are here today. Before we came out, we have fought, disagreed and agreed on the need to have our consolidated informal transport sector levy.

“The government of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has inspired that we all come together to have a consolidated levy that takes care of personal income taxes, dues on environment, local government levy and others. We want to reduce the multiplicity of tax collection.

“We want to build a reliable database so that all the players will be captured in the same data; we want to have bus drivers with their cards; we want to bring collaborative engagement,” adding the development is a remarkable achievement happening for the first time in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT