The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS related abuses and other matters yesterday reserved judgment on the petition filed by Mrs. Nzube Obiechina, the younger sister of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans.

Obiechina and her husband Ogechukwu had claimed in their petition that the men of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) detained and tortured for 22 days in 2017, The chairperson of the panel, retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, told the parties involved in the petition that a judgment date would be communicated to them when it is ready.

The Obiechinas are asking the eight-member panel to enforce a judgment debt of N2 million compensation awarded against the police by a Federal High Court in Lagos, following their ordeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Okuwobi reserves judgment on the petition after lawyer to the Obiechinas Ogunkoya Ogungbeje and that of the police adopted their final written addresses. The schoolteacher and her husband first appeared before the panel on October 31.

Mrs Obiechina narrated how she was arrested by the now dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), detained, and tortured over a period of 22 days till she lost her two-month pregnancy.

Advertisements

The couple told the panel that the incident occurred in June 2017 after the operatives falsely labeled her a thief and kidnapper. Mrs Ndubuisi, who spoke first, said she was two months pregnant at the time, but that during beatings, the men threatened to “force the baby out of me”.

She testified that following further trauma from the torture SARS operatives meted out on her husband during his second arrest in October 2017, she lost another pregnancy