Lagos State government has said it is considering establishment of more schools and skills acquisition centres to reintegrate dropouts and others who had no opportunity to get quality education earlier in life.

The Special Adviser to Lagos State governor on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab who disclosed this while speaking with journalist in Lagos said plans are also afoot to rehabilitate its Alternative High School for Girls located in Agboju, Amuwo-Odofin LG, and other similar schools across the state.

He added that the skills acquisition facilities would also be upgraded to world class standards, adding that the proposed upgrade is aimed at attracting and reintegrating school dropouts.

Wahab maintained that the fast-growing rate of the state’s population required a holistic educational approach that would prioritize the development of both formal and informal education to achieve a mass literacy goal for development.

He explained that the initiative would empower the beneficiaries socially and economically so that they can contribute to the development of society and play a more functional role as responsible citizens.

While giving credit to the wife of the former Governor of Lagos State and the Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for championing the cause for an alternative school system in the state, Wahab explained that the idea of the Alternative High School for Girls located in Agboju was conceived by the New Era Foundation during the tenure of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Governor of Lagos State.

According to him, the school was set up to provide education for female dropouts and provide them with an opportunity to acquire vocational skills for self-reliance while they also continue formal learning.

“New Era Foundation (NEF) at that time proposed the idea for the establishment of the Alternative High School for Girls in Agboju to the Ministry of Education, under the Office of the Special Adviser on Education, which was subsequently adopted by the state government after careful, painstaking appraisal of its objectives and relevance within the framework of the socio-economic peculiarities of the State,” the Special Adviser explained.