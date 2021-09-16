Lagos State government has agreed to N35,000 per term as proposed by the parents in its model colleges after the public outcry that trailed increment of boarding fees in all model colleges in Lagos from N25, 000 to N50, 000.

The state had explained that an average of N125,000 was being spent on each student per term, urging the parents to pay N50,000, while the government would subsidize payment made by each student with N75,000 per student.

The new resolution was made known at a press briefing addressed by the chairman of the House Committee on education, Hon. Ganiyu Sanni Okanlawon, after a stakeholders’ meeting held at the state’s Assembly Complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the new boarding fees would be paid for two terms, after which the state would do a downward or upward review of the fees, depending on the outcome of the experiment.

It would be recalled that when this matter got to the House, the speaker, Rt Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa mandated the committee on education to look into the matter with a view to resolving it amicably and that is what we have done today.

“This proposed sum will run for a period of two terms, to determine its workability, after which a review will be done, either upward or downward.

“During the two terms, the parent’s forum shall not interfere with the running of the boarding system in order to have a true outcome of the experiment and no additional financial burden should be put on the parents by the forum,” he said.

Okanlawon pointed out that the menu list of the school should be reviewed to include all essential nutrients needed for growth and development for the students which should include milk and fruits.

The committee advised the schools to localise its menu list, taking into consideration the seasonal food that are readily available in their locality.

It was also resolved that two members of the parents forum be included in the running of the boarding house to show to the world transparency and accountability.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting, while thanking the parents for their cooperation.

Surveyor Dapo Dawodu, Chairman of parents of all the children in model colleges in Lagos State, on behalf of the parents thanked the House for an amicable resolution of the matter, which he said was capable of snowballing into a crisis.

“This has been a journey of two months and half but like a two years journey, now that we have arrived at a resolution of N35,000, this is not only good for the parents but for the children”, he said