Lagos State government has paid N500 million as compensation to owners of property affected by the ongoing construction of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road in Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, Lagos

Speaking during his working visit to Ikorodu Division of the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the road when completed would open up the axis for commercial activities.

Sanwo-Olu who commissioned a number of projects in the division said, ‘’Today, a total of N500 million has been set aside and you have seen some of them 20 or 22 of them, that came out and a total of 70 something that will go to Alausa and collect their cheques, because the least we can do is to ensure that we return life back to normal for our citizens, you know, whose property has been damaged or destroyed, because of the road improvements that we are doing.

“Let me end by saying, by thanking all of our Chairman, for supporting our party, for being the ones at the grassroot for being the one that our people can see on a daily basis, the six of you, please continue to make yourself available, continue to open and have an open door, make sure that the teeming populace that are looking up to you to have access to you.

“Make sure that you’re not doing only your group, your group, your group, make sure that indeed, your governance touches the life of the people that have elected you, that have given you the opportunity to serve them.’’

Earlier, the chairman of Ikorodu local government area, Hon. Wasiu Ayodeji Adesina, said the present administration is permanently solving the challenge they are facing on some major roads by reconstructing it with the concrete pavement.

He said, “I must say the contractor is doing a good job. Ishawo road, Igbe-Ginti road in igbogbo, igbogbo bayeku road, Ikorodu roundabout among others are all ongoing massive projects, all for your love for the people of Ikorodu

