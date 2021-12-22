BY KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday disclosed that the state government had planted over eight million trees in the last 13 years, urging Lagosians to join in the government efforts at preserving the environment by planting trees.

He made the appeal yesterday during the kick-off of the 1,000 Tree Planting Project in Lagos, “The Evergreen Project Lagos” a brainchild of Miss Naita Gupta of the African Steel Evergreen Project, held in Ikoyi.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also reiterated Lagos State government’s commitment through Lagos State Parks and Gardens (LASPARK) to reducing carbon footprint in order to preserve the environment for future generations.

The governor who expressed his administration’s commitment to preserving the environment for future generations said 60,000 trees had been planted across different locations in the state during his tenure.

He also commended the Gupta family for the tree planting initiative and urged other residents of the state to join the effort for more trees to be planted in Lagos State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who planted a tree during the event urged Lagosians to use the event as a change of mind set and ideas to preserve the environment for the children to have a greater future.

