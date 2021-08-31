The Lagos State government has warned that it would deal ruthlessly with those engaged in pipeline vandalism, saying the repeated attacks on oil and gas pipelines amounted to economic sabotage which no government would tolerate.

It would be recalled that a major fire outbreak was averted on Friday in Lagos when emergency agencies contained petroleum leakage from a pipeline e operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The incident was blamed on the activities of pipeline vandals.

The director-general, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who spoke with journalists after on-the-spot assessment of the area said, ‘’We are here to do vulnerability analysis and comprehensive risks assessment after the governor of the state Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has averted a major disaster yesterday in the locality. When some undesirable element of the society came, vandalized the pipeline and left the people at the risk of fire disaster. You can see the volumes of petroleum products ejected from the open created by these criminal elements.

The LASEMA boss urged the residents not to entertain any fear since the state government had done the needful to placate the volume of the petrol chemical ejected to avert possible explosion.

He said investigations have commenced into the matter, saying those involved in the vandalism would be unmasked.