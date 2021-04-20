BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos |

The Lagos State government has ordered the rehabilitation of secondary schoolgirls, who were caught on camera smoking shisha.

The development comes in the wake of the disturbing viral video in circulation in the last four days where five students in their school uniform were seen taking turns to smoke shisha through water pipe inside a sitting room.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, who confirmed the development, identified the girls in the video as students of Oreyo Senior Grammar School, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the school authorities in reaction to the video that generated massive outrage has suspended the culprits.

According to a source, “All the students involved are in SS2. The state government has taken it up. Any moment from now the parents will be summoned with the students and principal of the school. They will be charge to juvenile court and the court proceedings will follow. The incident didn’t happen in the school premises but in a boyfriend’s house. The boyfriend with his gang has been apprehended by police. It happened outside the school environment.

“The old students and all other stakeholders in education and all agencies on education are directly on this, it is no longer business as usual.”

Also, an alumnus of the school, Oluwatoyin Omotayo, said: “We the old students association have already taken disciplinary action on it.”