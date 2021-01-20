BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

Over one thousand youths Wednesday trooped out to the streets of Lagos to protest against the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise in the country, saying it is responsible for the surge in the number of COVID-19 infections in the state.

The protesters who gathered in Yaba area of the state said they were not opposed to the principle of registration for NIN noted that carrying out such programme at a time COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging the country is a sign of insensitivity of the government to the plights of the people.

They said the mammoth crowd in the registration centres across the state and the process of registration negates all the guidelines issued by the Presidential Task Force to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Barrister Ayo Ademuluyi told Journalists that the government was not serious about containing the deadly virus.

He accused the same government of insincerity of purpose by,’’ compelling citizens to wake up in the dead of the night to trek to long distances to NIN offices to be in long queues to register for NIN.’’

Ademuluyi pointed out that,’’ the same NIN mobile App is redundant and obsolete not working, this is nothing but COVID-19 spreading by the same government.

“So all the deaths of COVID- 19 second wave is caused by the government because this government is saying one thing and doing the other and we therefore call for cancellation of any deadline whatsoever of NIN registration for now.”

He stated that during the #EndSARS about thirty-three persons were arrested during October 1, 2020, revolutionary protest, saying many of them were still languishing in detention.