BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD), acting on the legal advice issued by the State’s Attorney-General exonerating 253 #EndSARS protest suspects, has secured the release of 107 youths from police facilities and Correctional centres in the state.

The government, in a statement issued yesterday by the agency, said the release warrants were obtained by the OPD from Ogba Magistrate and Yaba Magistrate courts respectively, based on the order of the office of the Attorney-General clearing the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement added that the directive made it possible for OPD to secure the release of eight #EndSARS suspects from Panti Police Station, 59 from Medium Correctional Centre and 40 from Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre.

“The Lagos State OPD will ensure that all suspects detained and exonerated by the office of the State Attorney-General regain their freedom as OPD will visit all the Police detention centres and Correctional Centres in the State to effect their release accordingly”, the statement said.