Lagos State commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has stressed the need for collaborative efforts and multi-sectoral for improved mental health services.

The commissioner disclosed this at a press conference held in Lagos to herald the forthcoming mental health conference geared towards drawing attention to the importance of a multi-sectoral approach to provide improved mental health interventions for citizens as well as chart a positive and realistic course towards providing the mental and social health assets and infrastructures needed in the state.

Abayomi explained that the mental health conference is an offshoot of the Livable City Conference held in 2013; which led to the drafting and enactment of the Mental Health Law of 2019 and the proposed establishment of a state-owned tertiary psychiatric hospital, amongst others.

Themed: “Responding to the Mental Health Needs of a 21st Century Megacity”, the Commissioner noted that the mental conference will be a forum and a platform for key government ministries and agencies, healthcare professionals, private sector, civil society organizations and non-governmental organisations to discuss prevailing issues in mental health, identify opportunities and areas for collaboration, as well as professional networking in the Mental Health sub-sector.

