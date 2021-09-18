As part of measures to tackle high maternal and child mortality rate in the country, Lagos State government on Friday revealed that it has spent N500 million to cater for indigent pregnant women under its Mother Infant and Child (MICH) programme.

Speaking about the activities of the MICH initiative, the special adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, said the project was to ensure children have adequate care rights from the womb.

Adebowale explained that the state government currently targets 1,140 indigent pregnant women to reduce maternal mortality and tackle the problem of malnutrition prevalent among indigent pregnant women.

According to her, the MICH programme, a brainchild of the Office of Civic Engagement is seeking to support the development of socially responsible citizens from the womb through infancy, childhood, youth into adulthood, adding that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was passionate about the wellbeing of pregnant women and their unborn children.

Adebowale, who also described the project as a follow-up to the pilot scheme, said that the state government would need about N70bn to cater for the entire indigent pregnant women in the state in the projects where nutritional food packs and other supplements would be given to women weekly to enhance the rapid development of the pregnancies.

She said the government was kicking off this second pilot phase with 1,140 participants, comprising a research study with 20 pregnant women in each of the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs.

The special adviser who also urged the federal government to emulate Lagos State by replicating the project across the country to tackle the rising rate of maternal and child mortality.

She described the project as a laudable one which will provide food and supplements for the pregnant women with full monitoring of their existing conditions, along with their unborn children throughout pregnancy till delivery and post-partum.

Dwelling on the judicious distribution of the items to the target beneficiaries, Adebowale said that strategies had been put in place to ensure that only indigent pregnant women benefited from the scheme on a weekly basis, adding that the state government alongside other partners would monitor the execution of the project.

She urged every beneficiary to cooperate with the government’s team of medical experts, research teams and care volunteers at every stage of the process.