A 16-year-old female student, Jane-Frances Okorie from Lagos State Civil Service Senior Model College student, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, has won the maiden edition of the 9mobile FutureCEO speech competition.

She defeated nine other finalists in a keenly contested speech battle held at the Immaculate Heart Comprehensive Senior High School, Maryland, Lagos.

Over 50 students from secondary schools within the Lagos State Education District 2, comprising Ikorodu, Kosofe, and Shomolu local government councils, participated in the competition.

The 9mobile FutureCEO is an initiative aimed at inspiring future leaders by stirring up their interest in business and leadership. The initiative also affords promising future leaders an opportunity to walk in the shoes of senior business leaders.

Commending the finalists, the executive director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile Abdulrahman Ado, represented by the PR Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, commended the participants for their courage, efforts, and hard work.

