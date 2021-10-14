Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has said it plans to enroll three million residents into the state health insurance scheme in the next one year, saying the government has 227,000 health facilities for the purpose in the state.

The general manager, LASHMA, Dr Emmanuala Zamba, disclosed this yesterday at a briefing to announce Ilera Eko grassroots sensitisation and enrollment drive across the 20 local councils in the state.

Zamba stated that the sensitisation and enrollment drive became important because the state government understands that health is wealth.

She added that so far 527,000 residents had been registered under the insurance scheme and hopes to enroll more residents with its Ilera Eko pay small, small policy which allows for monthly payment.

According to her, 222 health facilities had been enlisted to attend to enrollees.

Also speaking, the special adviser, Office of Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, represented by the permanent secretary in the Office of Civic Engagement Kayode Ogunnubi said all around the globe, health remains on the priority list of every government at all levels, and Lagos cannot afford to be an exception.

“This is the reason the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is focused on ensuring that all the residents of Lagos State, have access to quality.