The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Taskforce has denied the allegations of shooting one Bamidele Ajala, a banker with Wema Bank by one of its officials at Oshodi area of the state.

The taskforce in a rebuttal contained in a statement signed by the director, public affairs of the agency, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, on Monday, said some sections of the media had published a story quoting one banker, Mr Bamidele Ajala who alleged that taskforce officials had resorted to harassment, intimidation and shot him in the cause of discharging their duty.

He said the report also alleged that the agency is always in the habit of working with area boys in carrying out their legal duties along Oshodi/ International Airport Road which is the first point of call for anybody coming into the country.

Expressing his displeasure at the story, the chairman of the taskforce, Shola jejeloye, a chief superintendent of police said it was necessary to correct this impression as published in some national newspapers saying the report was targeted at tarnishing the image and good works of the agency.

The said the taskforce has a schedule of duties with areas of coverage and time of monitoring for all her enforcement for compliance activities in the state, saying the agency never operated around the area on Tuesday, 12th October, 2021 as claimed.