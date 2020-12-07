BY OLUSHOLA BELLO |

Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the organiser of Lagos international trade fair has called on the entrepreneurs to build on new networks to advance their businesses.

The ten-day Lagos trade fair commenced on December 4, 2020 and to close on December 13,2020.

President of the chamber, Mrs Toki Mabogunje said the 2020 edition of the fair is a hybrid event that combines physical and virtual platforms and participation.

According to her, our generic theme for our annual fair is ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Value’, underscores the importance of relationships and networking among businesses for the purpose of wealth creation, adding that, “the theme also underlines the value of interactions between producers and service providers and the end users. This is a cardinal objective of the Trade Fair.”

She noted that the economic conditions this year have been very challenging, saying, “as we all know, the economy slipped into recession in the third quarter of this year. But as investors, we need to continue to demonstrate our resilience and determination to forge ahead despite these challenges

Mabogunje pointed out that the chamber is committed to the vision of the current administration in respect of economic diversification and self-reliance.

“Our programmes, advocacy activities and capacity development are geared towards the realisation of economic aspirations. We recognise the imperative of non-oil sector development and the need to add value to our primary products in order to improve earnings for both the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy,” she said.

The LCCI president also said the trade fair provides a platform to identify non-oil alternatives and highlights the significance of value addition, stating that, the trade fair equally serves as an avenue to boost economic and commercial activities.

She commended the intervention of the federal government and the Lagos State government in mitigating the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the business environment.

“We believe the various initiatives in the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) will accelerate the pace of economic recovery and put businesses on the path of sustainable growth,” she said.

She added that, “we need to do a lot more to attract more private capital into the Nigerian economy. In this connection, our economic and investment policies must be right, and our institutions must be investment friendly. We need to fix the structural, institutional, policy and regulatory issues impeding private sector development.”