Lagos traders under the umbrella of Balogun Business Association (BBA), Ojo area of Lagos, have alleged plots by a group to conduct elections into their leadership of their n outside the market and called on the inspector-general of police to intervene in the matter.

The aggrieved traders claimed that one of their past presidents (name withheld) plans to foist an illegal leadership on the association by conducting an election outside their market and vowed to resist his move.

They said the former president had been causing crisis in the market with a view to perpetuating himself in power and foisting his cronies on the leadership of the association.

According to the traders, he had been humiliating, harassing, intimidating and dragging “our duly elected officers from one police station to another, arresting, detaining and using some unscrupulous security agents to extort money from us.

“When all his scheming failed, he resorted to mudslinging by using some corrupt officers at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Abuja to claim that “our certificate of registration has been revoked and cancelled. This issue is still in contention in a court of competent jurisdiction while the former leader who claims to be the founder of the association went behind to connive with some unscrupulous elements in CAC to threaten, intimidate and harass a duly constituted caretaker committee led by Chief Anslem Dunu towards submitting to an unpopular decision.”

One of the elders in the market, Chief Ojezie Madueke, appealed to IGP Alkali Usman Baba to ensure that his men were not used to foist unpopular leaders on the association.

When contacted, Dunu told reporters that they have informed the appropriate authorities and security agencies to stop the former president and his cohorts from conducting any election outside the market.