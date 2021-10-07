In a bid to broaden its horizon for the fulfillment of its mandate, Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM, the prime traffic and transportation radio station in the country has launched its online advertising platform to provide its teeming clients with a veritable option of reaching clients and consumers in the global space.

In a statement signed by its general manager, Tayo Akanle, the online marketing and advertising platform is an inventive way of providing additional platforms for prospective advertisers to showcase their products and services beyond the terrestrial space.

According to Akanle, the official online platforms especially Facebook and Website have been carefully designed to accommodate various brands and services across Lagos and beyond.

“The Online advertising platform will not only complement the station’s hugely followed terrestrial space for those wishing to drive their products and services to a new level, but also bring visibility for such brands. Advertisers, brand executives and business-owners should leverage the immense opportunities provided by this online platform which carries a sea of plural possibilities,” Akanle said.

The Traffic Radio boss explained that the inspiration behind the laudable initiative was borne out of the need to turn local products and services into global brands using the exponential reach of online platforms.

He enjoined all advertising practitioners and those desirous of taking their products and services to astronomic heights to take advantage of this online advertising platform to fortify their businesses, stating that the initiative is coming at a time when the habiting economic climate which was caused by the coronavirus pandemic, was on a resurgence drive.

To encourage prospective advertisers seeking to use the hugely followed LTR Online Advertising Platform, the general manager hinted that a three-month free advertising window, spanning October through December 2021 has been created by the station for participation.