There has been concern about the growing number of unmarried singles within 40 years age bracket in the Nigeria. These singles, both men and women, are either young men and women, or single mothers and fathers.

The increase in the number of the singles could be attributed to some factors. Notwithstanding this number, however, a platform has been put in place by a renowned matchmaker in Nigeria, Nkpubre Erit Edet, to arrest the trend.

LagosMatchMaker is the place to be and since it made its entry into Nigerian matchmaking business seven years ago, it has been able to make good matches which results have seen its clients having successful marriage today.

The in-house dating coach of LagosMatchMaker, Edet was a guest at a media forum recently where she gave reasons why the number of singles keeps increasing. According to her, there are many unresolved heartbreaks among lovers, whether a woman or man, and this can force either of the gender to vow not to hook up in any relationship again even at 40.

“The issue of not getting married at age 40 could not be gender-based, it affects both man and woman. A person could be unmarried at 40 because they simply don’t have marriage as part of their life plan.

“They had a bad experience in a relationship and haven’t healed yet. Also because they are widowed or divorced and not willing to give love another try,” Edet said.

She also identified too much focus on work, which invariably won’t allow for any social engagement.

She said: “Too much focus on work which may lead to not giving people time to be social. They don’t go out and never meet anyone. They have a strict list of what their future spouse should have so dismissed others too soon. They are concerned with the type of spouse their family tells them to have so they feel like they don’t have a choice in choosing a spouse.

“They have bad qualities that could be a general turn-off, are defensive, and unwilling to change. They were focused on other aspects of life and didn’t dedicate their thoughts to finding a spouse till 40. They are single ‘I am married to Jesus, Satan leave me alone.”

Edet also said that there some women, who are too drawback to express their love for any man who they have feelings for. To Edet, there is no particular gender that reserves the right to express interest in the other.

Nkpubre Erit Edet, a certified coach, who holds a degree in Economics from Howard University and Master’s in International Strategy from University of St-Andrews, however, called on singles in the country to patronise the Lagos MatchMaker to solve their problem in order to find love, adding that Lagos Matchmaker, with its privacy focused matchmaking service, matches clients based on their personalities, interests, background and more.

“Our platform is privacy focused, so this means privacy is our highest priority. We don’t circulate or post pictures of members. However, we can exchange pictures of members with the permission of that party. We have had a lot of successful matches with this formula so we know it’s something that works for us,”added the leading woman behind LagoMatchMaker.

Since it came on board, she revealed that Lagos Matchmaker is having lots of testimonies among Nigeria, adding that because of the testimonies, her service has gained confidence among the people.

“Our clients have been given us good stories of the effects of what we are doing, and I can tell you that the stories keep coming. One of my best stories was a single mum and single dad who initially declined being match made twice, but with our persuasion and after matching with others decided to give it one more trial. They are currently happily married,” said Lagosmachmaker progenitor.