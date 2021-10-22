Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has presented the sum of N106billion Appropriation Bill for 2022 fiscal year to the Plateau State House of Assembly.

At the event in Jos yesterday, Lalong said the budget is christened “Budget of Economic Recovery and Consolidation of Inclusive Infrastructural Growth II.” The economic sector is allocated the highest sum of N12,991,522,407.68.

The governor said the rationale behind the budget is to continue to emphasize the present administration’s commitment and resilience in governance, policy and programme implementation as well as sustainability in socio-economic prosperity of the state especially as they continue to recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Lalong also stressed that in addition to continuing work on completing on-going infrastructure projects across the three senatorial districts of the state, they intend to embark on new projects.

He added that his administration shall carry out the design of master plan for some selected urban areas in Plateau State namely: (Heipang, Mangu and Shendam) while they hope to complete the building of high court complex phase 1 in Jos, and shall also embark on the renovation of old high court complexes and 35 magistrate courts to provide conducive environment for the judiciary to perform its duties.

The governor further said his administration would establish a microfinance development fund to propel entrepreneurship and accelerate the growth of the micro and small scale industry in the state for job creation, youth empowerment and poverty reduction.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Abok Nuhu Ayuba said the House would not condone ineptitude on the side of chief executives or accounting officers of boards and parastatals in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He also warned MDAs to take the budget defence sessions seriously as the House intends to thoroughly examine the estimates and ensure the allocation of funds to only programmes that are of relevance to the people of the state.