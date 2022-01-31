Former England midfielder, Frank Lampard, has been appointed Everton manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
The 43-year-old replaces Rafael Benitez, who was sacked earlier this month after one win in 13 games.
It is Lampard’s first job since he was sacked by Chelsea a year ago with Thomas Tuchel taking his role.
“It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club with the size and tradition of Everton,” said Lampard.
ADVERTISEMENT
“I’m very hungry to get started,” he added.
Lampard’s first match in charge will be Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brentford at Goodison Park.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT