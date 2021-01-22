ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

Kaduna based Non Governmental Organization (NGO) Legal Awareness for Nigeria Women LANW/ LEADS -Nigeria with support from MacArthur Foundation under its Strengthening Accountability and Transparency in Nigeria Education Sector (STATNES) project, on Thursday concluded a 2-day training on resource mobilization for community monitors drawn from Soba, Kaura and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State.

According to the presentation on resource mobilization mechanism presented by by the deputy executive director LANW Hannatu Ahuwan, the training is aimed at enhancing the capacity of the community monitors to effectively engage relevant stakeholders in an efficient, systematic and sustainable manner – sourcing resources within their communities without waiting for the government.

She said, the objective is to develop knowledge and skills of the Community Monitors to effectively mobilize human and other resources to implement programs in their respective communities.

The participants were taken through various components of effective resource mobilization to include accessing existing wealth, identifying new wealth and expanding non functional resources.

As part of measures to develop a resource mobilization plan, participants where encouraged to first identify the issue/problem, list the resources needed, set a road map, put in place a team before going ahead to implement the plan.

Participants were also taken through the roles of School Based Management Committee (SBMC) among which is to improve the way schools operate and support the government’s responsibility of ensuring quality education for all.

The SBMC desk officer in the Kaduna State School Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Esther Jibji in her presentation said, a “functional SBMC will amongst others stimulate community and government interest to support school improvement, creat more voice for Community issues in education delivery, oversee the.use of resources made available to schools”.

Some of the monitors expressed appreciation to the NGO for always equipping them with requisite knowledge on monitoring of projects within their communities which they said has helped them greatly.