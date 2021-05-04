ADVERTISEMENT

BY SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

Women at Risk International Organization (WARIF) in partnership with the Joint EU-UN Spotlight Initiative and the Lagos State University (LASU) have collaborated to develop a protocol document to foster the prevention of sexual and gender based violence in tertiary institutions across the country.

Following the success of two cycles of the WARIF prevention of campus sexual violence programme, the organization realized the need to develop a document that will guide not just students but also faculty and administration of these tertiary institutions on tackling the menace of campus sexual violence.

The document which has its preface written by Ms. Comfort Lamptey, the UN Country Representative to Nigeria covers prevention, response mechanisms as well as the important duties and responsibilities of management as well as students in the prevention of sexual violence.

A presentation of the document was made to the Lagos State Commissioner of Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo and to the Federal Ministry of Education through its Deputy Director; Gender – Mrs Abukar Janigo who commended WARIF on the incredible work being done in the educational space.

Speaking on the importance of the document; WARIF’S founder, Dr Kemi DaSilva-Ibru stated, “With the rising rate of rape and sexual violence in tertiary institutions across Nigeria, a document like this is necessary to educate students, staff and governing bodies about the steps to follow when faced with these situations.

‘’ WARIF is proud to partner with the Joint EU-UN Spotlight Initiative as well as the Lagos State University School Related Gender Based Violence Response Team to reduce the prevalence of gender based violence in our tertiary institutions by working directly with the student based organizations and the school authorities in adopting strategies as stipulated in the protocol document and facilitating and strengthening existing mechanisms that will provide the much needed support and safety to all students on campuses across the Country.”