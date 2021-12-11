Award winning screenwriter and film producer, Chris Ihidero, has credited his success in the film industry to the hands-on training he received with one of the pioneer female filmmakers, late Amaka Igwe.

Ihidero who was lauded for producing Fuji House of Commotion sitcom recently unveiled his new work, Man Pikin that premiered on the December 12, 2021 in ROK DSTv Channel.

In an interview with e-Train, he said his journey in the movie industry from a writer and columnist to moviemaking made him a thorough producer and director.

“I have come this far because I have rode on the shoulder of giants. Amaka Igwe was one of the major giants on whose shoulders I rode to get to where I am. I was with her for eight years. She was my big sister, she was my friend. She was my boss. She gave me everything. You know, I read her books. I sat at her feet with food between us learning filmmaking. She introduced me to people, gave me resources. In fact, that I am a producer today is because of her advice and guidance,” he said.

On the new sitcom, Ihidero said Man Pikin is the story of a man’s daily struggles with raising his kids after his wife’s death.

“This is one of many to come. Man Pikin is my nod to Fuji House of Commotion, Nigeria’s popular and longest running family comedy series I was privileged to direct for five years,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first season of Man Pikin features an impressive cast of Uche Odoputa, Olakunle Abounce Fawole, Ogechi Aniegboka, Nonso Ibiakwuma, Amanda Iriekpen, King Akpakwu. It is executive produced and directed by Ihidero.