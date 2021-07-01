The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, has said the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021 will be marked in low-key in honour of the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Late Lit-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru.

General Yahaya disclosed this during a briefing heralding a week-long activities marking annual Army Day, which set aside to reflect on Nigerian Army performance and achievements.

He said, “this year’s event will be celebrated in low-key given the circumstances preceding my coming on board as the 22 Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army.

“The demise of the late former COAS Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others who lost their lives in the most unfortunate air mishap at Kaduna International Airport on 21 May 2021 is still fresh in our memory.

“This has significantly affected the scheduled activities for NADCEL 2021. May their souls rest in peace. We shall therefore witness a low key celebration with the highlights of major events.”

The COAS said the event will be used to project the Nigerian Army as an important symbol of national power, unity, integration and development.

He noted that the Nigerian Army over the years has performed exceedingly in those regards and contributed immensely to a united, peaceful and secured Nigeria.

General Yahaya said the Nigerian Army since 1963 has continued to perform its constitutional mandate of defending the territorial integrity of the nation.

“The force has continued to expand and modernize in strength and technological sophistication. This is necessary to keep in tandem with the modern security trends and deployment of technology to commit crime,” he added.

The COAS said the Service has recorded appreciable gains in its operational engagements nationwide.

“We are in all fronts ranging from the counter insurgency operations in the North East where I am coming from, anti-kidnapping and banditry in the North West and North Central, secessionist agitation and other criminalities in the South East and South-South,” he pointed out.

The COAS said the Nigerian Army with the collective effort, cooperation and commitment of other security agencies as well as citizens have been able to live up to its expectations though with some setbacks.

He assured that the war against insecurity will be over soon.

“We are also profoundly mindful of the confidence placed on us by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces president Muhammadu Buhari and indeed the citizens to defeat our adversaries and secure the territorial integrity of our dear nation. This must be achieved within the shortest possible time.” he said

He therefore, solicited the cooperation of citizens in the task, adding that: “We all must put National Interest first above all forms of primordial sentiments capable of destroying our unity.”

General Yahaya also revealed that the Nigerian Army under his predecessors made tremendous achievements within the last one year in the area of defeating adversaries, infrastructure and manpower development, professionalism and civil military cooperation.

He said the Nigerian Army under his watch will continue to synergise with other services and security agencies in consolidating on its achievements.

“We shall equally employ the support of critical partners to better secure our dear country. We shall prioritize welfare of personnel and promote merit, we shall equally celebrate gallantry, honour our heroes as well as support our families. We shall discharge our constitutional duties in tandem with the rules of engagement, respect for all aspects of human rights as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as other international principles and guidelines to which Nigeria is a signatory,” he pledged.

Meanwhile, as part of activities marking the Day, he said there will be Juma’at Prayers in all Nigerian Army formations and units on Friday, July 2, 2021 which will be followed by Interdenominational Church Service to be held in all Nigerian Army formations and units across the nation on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) will carry out humanitarian outreach programmes in selected areas of FCT and environs on July 5, 2021.

There will also be a medical outreach programme on Monday 5 July 2021, during which inhabitants of some selected communities around the country will benefit from a free medical services.

He said the NADCEL 2021 activities will climax with a lecture and COAS Commendation Award on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Abuja.

