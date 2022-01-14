Children of the late former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) LT. Gen. Luka. N Yusuf have dragged their maternal uncle, Mr. Emmanuel Yusuf before a Kaduna magistrate Court, sitting in Kaduna seeking recovery of their father’s property presently occupied by him.

In Suit No. KDC/734cc/21 filed by Bilhatu Beauty Yusuf on behalf of other siblings prayed the court to help recover their fathers property located at No. 15, Bourmediene Road, Narayi High Cost, Kaduna which is in possession of their uncle.

The suit, supported by a claim filed by Barrister D.B. Kwajaffa of Mr Hali Chambers, stated that the claimant is entitled to the possession of premises situate at No. 15, Bourmediene Road, Narayi High Cost, Kaduna, which the defendant occupies as a licensee and whose licence was revoked on October 25, 2021.

The suit supported by 20 paragraph counter affidavit deposed by the assistant litigation officer (ALO) of Messrs Hali Chambers, Suleiman Abdullahi, stated in paragraph 9 that the defendant/objector was permitted to use the premises by the late mother of the claimant/respondent, Mrs. Bilki Mary Yusuf.

“The claimant did serve on the Defendant a notice in writing of her intention to apply to recover possession of the said premises, by personal service and that, notwithstanding the said notice, the Defendant has refused, failed or neglected to deliver possession of the said premises and still detains the same”.

