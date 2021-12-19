The stage is set for the marriage ceremony of screen stars, Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade.

Their relationship all started like a rumour being speculated about yet being debunked by both parties.

Talented Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji who is known for his iconic role in the blockbuster movie AYINLA, had been attached to Adebimpe Oyebade popular known as Mo’ Bimpe.

Now their make belief roles they acted as husband and wife is about to be turned into reality as they announced their wedding ceremony set to hold on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Just like the manner music singers Simi and Adekunke Gold denied their affair to the media, Lateef and Mo’Bimoe seemed to have done same.

Lateef in an interview, said they were friends for many years and in fact got engaged this year to the surprise of many.