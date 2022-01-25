IPhone 11 is about N950,000 for a basic model. The gold plated ones is about 2.5million, but these are selling like akara in Nigeria’s big cities.

I was shocked to my bone marrows when I walked to a shop at a popular Wuse Phone Plaza to buy a phone. In the about 10 minutes I was there, about four such phones were sold. One to a girl and the other three to a young man. And I bet that these are either children of government appointees or their employees.

To this class of parasites, money is not a problem. They are just looking for what to spend it on. These are people with no factories, farms or any value added enterprises. Their only claim to fortune is access to government coffers.

Meanwhile, have you seen the numbers on poverty in Nigeria? It would make you cry unless you have a heart of stone. Nigeria’s poverty profile is grim and embarrassing for a country richly blessed with human and natural resources.

The Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics said in 2020 that 40% or 83 million Nigerians live in poverty. The data in 2021 has not yet been released, however, it is estimated that the number of poor people will increase to 90 million, or 45% of the population, in 2022. If the World Bank’s income poverty threshold of $3.20 per day is used, Nigeria’s poverty rate is 71%. Compared to lower rates for some oil-producing developing countries like Brazil (9.1%), Mexico (6.5%), Ecuador (9.7%) and Iran (3.1%), this is grim.

The Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics data suggest that the number of poor Nigerians exceeds the total population of South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Mauritius and Eswatini combined. The National Bureau of Statistics in the 2019 Poverty and Inequality in Nigeria Report, stated that two out of every five Nigerians are living below the poverty line. This means that two Nigerians out of an estimated five will have to survive on less than a dollar (about 410 naira) per day.

Between Q4 2020 and Q1 2021, the Nigerian unemployment rate hit an all-time high of about 33.3% from the previous record of 27.1% in early 2020. Putting all these in proper perspective, it is estimated that the number of unemployed Nigerians is currently standing at 23,187,389.

According to the labour force report published by the NBS in March 2021, a combination of both the unemployment and the underemployment rates for the reference period amount to a staggering 56.1%.

Given the above grim poverty and unemployment statistics you would be shocked how Nigerians especially those who live in big cities like Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Kano spend money on frivolities that add nothing to the productivity of the country and are in fact drains on the economy. Some of these frivolous spenders are top ranking government officials, top civil servants and those who profit from government bureaucracy.

These are the people clearing off the shelves I-Phones that cost between N750,000, N950,000 and N2.5million in Abuja, Lagos, Kano and Port Harcourt among others. These people are not involved in any productive venture that could add value to the economy.

Daily we are regaled with stories of how poor Nigeria is by government officials and how Nigerians should adjust their belts yet the same government officials live like Arabian royalties, like we have all the money in the world. They fly out of the country at the slightest whim and when they travel, they don’t do economy or business class, they do first class. They lodge in six star hotels, collect hefty estacodes, and are paid all sorts of allowance and salaries that is clearly not commensurate with the services they give Nigerians. To add insult to injury these public officials lavish ‘free money’ on their children who in turn assault the sensibility of Nigerians with the posting of their latest fancy cars and Jeeps, and palatial mansions on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, among others.

In Abuja during the weekends some of the children of these top government officials turn sections of the roads to a race course where they drove their fancy cars maniacally at break-neck speeds cheered by their friends and street urchins who don’t know any better. A story was told of how one of such spoilt children came out with latest brand of Mercedes Benz and joined the ‘motor racing’, and crashed the vehicle. Undeterred he rushed home and came back with a Range Rover Jeep. That is how crazy some people live amid poverty in the land and some people think that the country can make headway under this mentality of living affluent lifestyle that is not commensurate with productivity.

This tendency to live false lifestyle has also caught on with the poor themselves. They want to live the kind of life that the top government officials, top civil servants, politicians and their children are living. Since they do not have the connection to get invited to the sharing tables in Abuja, and state Government Houses, they have turned to Yahoo, Yahoo (internet fraud) and all manners of ritual killings to become rich and flaunt their wealth on social media like the government officials and their agents.

Recently, a mother and her son killed the younger sibling for money ritual. The son simply identified as Afeez Olalere confessed to the operatives of the Lagos State Police Command that his mother encouraged him to kill his kid brother for money rituals. He made the shocking confession when he was arrested by the operatives of the Nigeria police. The duo were caught during a stop and search operation along Itamaga Ikorodu Road in Lagos. He reportedly said, “My mother took me to an herbalist who told me if I want to be successful in the yahoo business I will have to sacrifice one life and that person must be a sibling to me. The things he would need to prepare a concoction with are his thumbs, his hair, fingers and a passport photograph.

“So, we went back home and thought about it, then my mother suggested that we use my younger brother since he is just 21 years old. She also brought the poison which we gave him to eat. He died within 20minutes after consuming the food. I was the one who cut out the body parts needed. We then wrapped his dead body and headed to the mortuary.”

The story of Afeez Olalere and his mother is not an isolated incident. This is a common story in our country, from Lagos to Kano and from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, Nigeria is on the grip of ritual killers who want to live false lifestyle of public officials. This is how debased we have become in this country. Nothing shocks us anymore, as long as money can be made.

Hard work, patience, perseverance and diligence as the pathway to wealth and riches have been jettisoned, in its place is money for doing nothing. Money without work. It is a mentality that has fuelled criminality in and outside government.

Many of us thought that with President Muhammadu Buhari coming to power in 2015 on the strength of his integrity and aversion to corruption, that the public service would be purged of the corrupt officials that perpetrate these unproductive and false lifestyles!

Sadly that had not happened. However, we will not get tired of asking the government to sanitize the public service and get rid of corrupt public officials who flaunt false lifestyles amid debilitating poverty!

Aluta Continua!