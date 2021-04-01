BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday approved the use of body worn cameras for officials of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority to enhance law enforcement, security and safety in the state.

The governor also approved a mass training for the state’s law enforcement personnel on the use of body worn cameras, ahead of the deployment of the digital tools for security operations across the state.

The three-day training, which will commence in May, will be facilitated by the State’s Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI), headed by Prince Oyekan Falade. After the training, all State-funded law enforcement officers will be commissioned to wear body cameras for their operations.

Sanwo-Olu said the move would improve transparency and accountability in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and put the state government in a better position to respond to security challenges in real time.

According to him, provision of adequate security is a key pillar of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda, stressing that the initiative reflected his government’s resolution to ensure Lagos remained secure for residents and investors.

He said: “I am pleased to inaugurate the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers in Lagos and this is a groundbreaking move to enhance safety in the State, as well as increase transparency and accountability in the activities of our law enforcement agencies. Lagos State has strategically set the pace among other States in Nigeria to launch the use of body worn cameras by law enforcement officers.

“The security challenges in different parts of the country are worrisome, but with proactive action, the use of modern technological tools, and a mix of well-trained and intelligent officers, we will successfully combat many of these challenges. With body-worn cameras, our law enforcement officers are better equipped to protect lives and properties, thereby, making Lagos safer for us all.”

Sanwo-Olu said the launch of the body-worn cameras would take the government a step closer towards fulfilling its security agenda, stressing that the introduction of devices to frontline security teams and officers would enhance their productivity and professionalism, while also fast-tracking the law enforcement process.

The cameras, the Governor pointed out, will help the state government check abuse of power and excesses by security personnel, while also improving the safety and accountability of officers, who will use the devices for evidence sharing and intelligence gathering.