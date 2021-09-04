The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has rejoiced with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, as he marks his 65th birthday.

Lawan described Mustapha as a distinguished Nigerian who has enriched public office with personal integrity and dedication to work.

A statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, quoted Lawan as saying Mustapha’s glittering public service record was a testimony to his deep knowledge of the system and understanding of it as a veritable vehicle for development.

Lawan, therefore, joined his family, friends and political associates to rejoice with him on the auspicious occasion.

The Senate President wished Mustapha many more years of good health and happiness.