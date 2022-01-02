The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his felicitation to a former chairman, Abia State Traditional Rulers’ Council, HRH Dr Isaac Ikonne, Enyi 1 of Aba, Abia State, on his 93rd birthday anniversary.

Lawan, who is also a titleholder of Onyentukwasi Obi 1 of Aba, joined family members, friends, associates, other traditional rulers and well wishers to rejoice with His Royal Majesty on the auspicious occasion.

A statement signed by the media adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, on Sunday, quoted Lawan as saying: “I felicitate with His Royal Highness, Eze Isaac Ikonne, Enyi 1 of Aba on his 93rd birthday.

“I congratulate him for God’s blessings of longetivity and for being in good health to witness this day.

“His Royal Majesty has been a man of peace, with useful counsel to constituted authourities and I pray that his domain will continue to witness peace and development throughout his reign.”

The Senate President once again wished the paramount ruler a happy celebration.

