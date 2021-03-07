ADVERTISEMENT

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated

with the victims of the fire disaster on Saturday night at the Potiskum Central Market in Yobe State.

Lawan sympathised with those whose stalls, wares and other valuables

were affected by the fire incident.

He also thanked the Almighty Allah that the incident involved no loss of life.

The Senate President commended the Department of Fire Service for the

timely intervention of its officials that prevented further spread of

the fire and damage to the market.

Lawan, therefore, called on the relevant agencies in the state to take

steps to improve fire prevention measures in markets across the state

with a view to forestalling recurrence of fire disasters in the state.