A member of the House of Representatives Hon Olajide Olatubosun has called on Nigerians to exercise patience and spirit of sacrifice as the Muslim Ummah celebrate Eid-el-Kabir across the country.

Olatubosun, who represents Atisbo/Saki-west/Saki-east federal constituency felicitated with all Muslims and other Nigerians on the celebration of Sallah.

In a statement he made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, the lawmaker urged Nigerians to always reflect on the teachings of Prophet Muhammed (SAW) in their conduct and relationship with one another and members of other faiths in the country.

Olatubosun, who reached out to his constituents in cash and kind, including rams, food and other ancillary items for the festivity, said the Sallah celebration has again brought an opportunity for the rich to bring succour to the less privileged in the society.

This, according to him, is imperative at this time when Nigerians are faced with the hardship brought about by the global coronavirus pandemic and compounded by the challenges of insurgency, kidnapping and banditry in the country,

The lawmaker expressed the hope that with the current efforts being made by President Muhammadu Buhari and the marching order given to the security agents to redouble their efforts in restoring peace, normalcy would soon be restored in the country.

He appealed to Muslims to celebrate moderately, bearing it in mind that coronavirus is still very much around while urging them to observe the non-pharmaceutical protocols as directed by the government in order to curb its spread.