The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has postponed collection of toll at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

LCC in a statement by its managing director, Yomi Omomuwasan said a new date for the toll collection would be announced soon.

According to him, “The company had suspended operations at the tollgate after the shooting incident during the #EndSARS protest in October 2020.’’

Toll collection was due to resume on April 17, following the reopening of the toll plaza on April 1st amid controversy over the resumption of tolling operations.

LCC said the decision to suspend tolling was taken to give residents more time to register for electronic toll devices.

“As a responsible organisation, we must take full cognizance of everyone within the axis. Therefore, we want to continue with the ongoing engagements with our stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The preparatory operations to resume tolling on the Bridge have been smooth so far, and we are grateful to all the key stakeholders for their cooperation.

“The planned commencement of toll collection has now been postponed, allowing more of our customers to register for the electronic toll devices to enable seamless passages at the toll plaza,” he said.

It would be recalled that the Lekki Concession Company Limited, the operators of the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza had before now said it will resume tolling on the bridge.

The company suspended operations at the bridge and the Lekki Toll Plaza after Nigerian soldiers attacked unarmed protesters at the plaza on October 20, 2020.

Lekki Toll Plaza was the ground zero for the protests against police brutality in October 2020. Similar protests were held in major Nigerian cities, including Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

The protests at Lekki Toll Plaza were largely peaceful and orderly until the unarmed protesters were attacked by Nigerian soldiers on the evening of October 20, 2020.