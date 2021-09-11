The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has expressed appreciation for being recognised as ‘Politician of the Year’ by the LEADERSHIP Group, saying it would spur him to perform better.

Obaseki won the 2020 LEADERSHIP Politician of the Year Award for his rare display of courage and brinkmanship in dismantling the politics of godfatherism in the state and proceeding to defeat his opponent, Pastor Osage Ize-Iyamu, who had the full backing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) erstwhile national chairman of the party and former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole.

Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha who received the award on behalf of Obaseki on Thursday in Abuja said; “Five years ago if anyone had predicted that Governor Godwin Obaseki would win an award for being Politician of the Year, I think nobody would have believed it and we give thanks to God Almighty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The people of Edo State thank the LEADERSHIP Group for this honour, we appreciate it, and for Godwin Obaseki, he’s driven by the new lesson of governance, which is service to the people and the only way he can say thank you for this award is by doing more for the people of the state.”

On what the award represents for the governor and the state, Iyoha said; “For us it is a sign of recognition of good governance and delivery of dividends of democracy to the people because the people are at the center of everything he does and we appreciate the LEADERSHIP Group.”

According to him, what makes the award more valuable is the fact that it was not solicited.

“You know Edo is not a rich state so we cannot afford to sponsor things like this. It’s driven by hard work. I believe the LEADERSHIP Group saw some things that made him win the award as politician of the year. I can tell you if you want to call the governor all names the last name you will pick is politician,” he added.

Iyoha assured that in the next couple of days, the Edo State cabinet would be announced.

On what to expect, he said. “The only way we can repay for all the votes we got in the last election is to perform better than we did in the first tenure.”