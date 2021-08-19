LEADERSHIP Media Group Limited has announced the death of its Sub-editor, Oluwarotimi Makinde.

Makinde died on Sunday 15th August, 2021 while preparing for church service.

According to the family, there will be service of songs today at his residence, Flat 2b, IPENT 5 Estate Lokogoma, Abuja.

His remains will be buried at Gudu cemetery, tomorrow, Friday, August 20, 2021 by 10am.

Mourning the late Makinde, the managing editor, LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Mrs Raliat Ahmed-Yusuf, described his death as numbing and prayed that his soul rest in peace.

On his part, the group news editor, LEADERSHIP, Mr Abu Richard, described him as a harmless, easy-going, and complete gentleman.

He said, “A harmless, easy-going, and complete gentleman is gone like that. Gone from family, friends, and colleagues after working so hard to care for your family.

“In your lifetime, you were godly, you carried the gospel of Jesus Christ. You woke up on Sunday morning to be in church but death struck. Live on dear Rotimi, you are not dead.”