Following the pronouncement by DMW Boss, Davido, that he’s the biggest musician in Nigeria, LEADERSHIP online poll has suggested otherwise.

According to the poll created to check and find out if truly popular opinion would suggest he’s the biggest artiste in Nigeria, it shows that Davido is not , even though his songs have been hits back-to-back.

The question is, is Davido currently Nigeria’s biggest musical artiste?

Those who agreed that he’s the biggest artiste are 34 per cent. Those who disagreed are 45 per cent. The undecided (Maybe) are 20 per cent.

Even his new album couldn’t draw votes close to him. But nonetheless, he’s still Nigeria’s top act.