LEADERSHIP Newspaper’s technology editor and recently appointed general manager, Southern Operations, Chima Akwaja has won the Most Outstanding ICT Editor of the Decade at the Africa Digital Awards (ADA).

The Africa Digital Awards which celebrates outstanding achievers, held alongside the 2020 Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum with the theme ‘5G: The Future is Here’ at Oriental Hotels, Lekki, Lagos on Friday November 27, 2020.

According to the organisers, ICT Watch Network, Chima Akwaja came out tops among technology journalists in the country in the selection process conducted by an independent committee. Akwaja’s reportorial works over the decade dusted his competitors for the award.

Coordinator of Africa Digital Awards, Mr Tayo Adewusi, stated that, “As the Technology Editor of LEDERSHIP Newspaper, Chima Akwaja has elevated the profile of information and communications technology reportage in Nigeria with exclusive and major breaking news, incisive and well researched feature articles which stood him out from his contemporaries.”

The award was presented to Akwaja by the newly elected president, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Engr Ikechukwu Nnamani.

Other award recipients include the executive vice chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, Most Outstanding Telecom Personality of the Decade; Engr Biodun Omoniyi, group CEO, VDT Communications, Broadband Personality of the Decade; Engr Ikechukwu Nnamani, CEO, Medallion Communications, ICT Entrepreneur of the Decade; Galaxy Backbone, Public Sector Company of the Decade.

Others were Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Regulator of the Decade, ICT Conglomerate of the Decade, Inlaks; Most Outstanding Payment Terminal Service Provider of the Decade, Global Accelerex; Most Outstanding Cyber Security Company of the decade, Digital Encode; ICT Infrastructure Governor of the Year, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The rest are: Outstanding Telecom Personality of the decade, Engr. Olusola Teniola and Most Outstanding ICT Reporter of the Year, Samson Akintaro of New Telegraph; Engr. Femi Adeoti, ICT Man of the Year, Chris Kehinde Nwandu, Most Outstanding Online Editor of the Decade, among other recipients.