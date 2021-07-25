As the Tokyo Olympics 2020 enter Day 4, LEADERSHIP coverage of events continues to create a buzz among fans across the world.

Data from Facebook on Sunday show that in the first two days alone almost 6,000 fans have viewed the events on LEADERSHIP Facebook page. The broadcast has also reached over 120,000 fans.

One of the fans from Liberia, D Henry Binda, said on Saturday, that he was excited to join the live stream while Mainasara Ibrahim from Katsina, North West Nigeria, said, “It’s my first time I tried watching your show and honestly,I like what I saw.The Olympics coverage is good and informative,guess this will be my destination throughout the games.”

Under the flag, Tokyo in 120, the games are being streamed live daily on Facebook and YouTube from 7pm – 9pm from LEADERSHIP’s LAST WORD Podcast Studio in Abuja.

Three other studios managed by the newspaper’s partners in London and South Africa, TWAY Media UK and Athletics Africa, are also collaborating in the broadcast.

The presenters, Gabriel Omoogun, Yomi Omogbeja, Vivian Iroanya, Wale Ayeni, Dapo Sotuminu, Affa Acho have over six decades collective experience in sports journalism, while Omogbeja is a veteran of several Olympic games.

Already LEADERSHIP’s Sports Editor, and one of the few accredited journalists, Salifu Usman, is in Tokyo.

Touted as perhaps one of the most modern podcast studios in the country, LAST WORD studio dedicated to the memory of the founding chairman, Sam Nda-Isaiah, was opened about two months ago at an event attended by the Chairman Emeritus of DAAR Communictions, Engineer Raymond Dokpesi.

Others at the opening were Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; lawyer, Hannatu Musawa; and the Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr. Ahmed Kuru, former Group Managing Director of LEADERSHIP, Mr. Abdul Gombe; former Managing Director of TRUST, Akogun Isiaq Ajibola; and a representative of the Etsu Nupe, among other dignitaries.

The Head of Story, Mr. Bayo Amodu, described the positive figures from the Tokyo Olympics coverage came as a pleasant surprise.

He said that it was a vindication of the management’s strategy to make LEADERSHIP an integrated content and education company.

“The Tokyo Olympics is the single biggest virtual event in the world,” he said. “We’re happy that fans from Liberia, United States of America,Ghana and other parts of Europe and Africa could join us to share the moment and in the last two days statistics have shown that the LEADERSHIP team covering the Tokyo Olympics is the team to beat!”

Amodu said LEADERSHIP will continue to bring in-depth analysis, commentary, news and results of Nigerian and African performances at the Olympics.

With a combined audience of close to two million followers across our social media channels of both LEADERSHIP and Athletics Africa, Tokyo in 120! has been described as “the next best thing” to being present at the games.

LEADERSHIP coverage also provides on demand services on Spotify, TuneIn and Apple podcast!