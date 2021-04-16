ADVERTISEMENT

BY KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Leadway Pensure PFA Limited has been recognised as the most admired pension brand in Nigeria following its emergence as the winner of the Customer Excellence Award at the 2021 Edition of the Africa Brands Awards.

The prestigious African Brands Awards was created over a decade ago to promote innovation and creativity amongst African brands across different industries.

The emergence of Leadway Pensure as the winner of the Customer Service Excellence award in the pension category reaffirms the brand’s customer-centricity and its commitment over the years to giving its clients amazing experiences beyond the call of duty.

Speaking on the recognition award, managing director, Leadway Pensure PFA Limited, Mrs. Ronke Adedeji, stated that receiving the award was a testament to how the brand had treated its clients and the positive perception it had been able to create in the larger society.

Similarly, she hinted that the company invested heavily in digital channels aimed at easing tracking, reporting, and communicating with its clients, adding that, “in addition to our long-standing heritage of excellence and competitive returns on investments, we prioritise accessibility for our clients by launching online channels to connect with them.”

“We are unwavering in our promise to all existing and potential clients to continuously offer pension plans and experiences that surpass their expectations,” Adedeji said.