By KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Leadway Pensure PFA has restated commitment to the prompt payment of retirement benefits of the Nigerian workers adding that this would ensure to provide unrivalled pension services, leveraging advanced technology for the right people to make its customers’ experience exciting.

The leading Pensure PFA recently emerged the most admired finance and pension brand at the recently held Africa Brands Awards, carting away the best customer care award at the ceremony.

The company said the Leadway Pensure PFA has remained in the top 5 Pension Fund Administrators when it comes to investment performance, as it continually delivers competitive returns on investment.

The company in a statement to LEADERSHIP stated that it will uphold its promise of prompt payment of retirement benefits adding that over N120 Billion has been paid as retirement benefits to date pointing out that with its 24/7 digital channels like the Online Enrolment Portal, Mobile App, Interactive SMS service, Pensure Online (P-Online.leadway-pensure.com), SureCal (Pensure Calculator) customers now enjoy convenient and transparent access to their pension fund management.

Also, following the initial part of efforts to celebrate the workers day, Leadway Pensure PFA Limited took to the local airport of Lagos and Portharcourt with their brand ambassadors to position at the departure lounge, and arrival walkway of the local airports to engage traveling workers who took advantage of the public holiday to return home and reunite with their loved one’s.

To this end, Leadway Pensure PFA appreciated the workers by registering and downloading the Pensure App on their mobile devices. The Pensure App is a one-stop-shop for customers to stay updated on their accounts and initiate major transactions. While those registered with Leadway Pensure PFA were appreciated.

Speaking on the initiative, Managing Director/CEO of Leadway Pensure, Ronke Adedeji said, “we are showing appreciation and recognising effort to help people feel valued and worthy. As an organization in the business of helping people get more out of life, we are committed to doing things that constructively affect the lives of our customers at the moment and in the future.”

She maintained that certainly, every worker deserves commendation for the hard work and the value they bring, and it’s noteworthy that Leadway Pensure continues to take up this initiative.