Leadway Pensure PFA Limited, has emerged ‘Best-In-Class PFA of the Decade’ at the 2021 edition of the African Brand Leadership Merit Awards (ABLMA).

Leadway Pensure received the prestigious award for its continuous efforts at delivering impeccable customer service experiences and leading the industry with several innovative solutions across its product portfolio.

The award was received on behalf of the company by the head of brand and corporate communications, Moyosoreoluwa Aiyekitan and CRMD regional manager, Lagos, Peter Olawole, at the 2021 African Brand Congress.

Reacting to the award, the managing director of Leadway Pensure PFA, Mr. Lanre Idris, said Leadway brand is synonymous with pension excellence, and that this award confirms the brand’s commitment to delivering amazing experiences to its clients.

“This award is a win for our entire team for all the hard work they put in towards building the Leadway brand and making it an industry leader in a very competitive space. For us, quality is a watchword that underpins every aspect of our corporate existence, and this is what we are projecting to the world,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Idris further noted that it is not a surprise that Leadway continues to receive national and international accolades because the company is always investing in platforms that aids efficiency.