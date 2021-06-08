The Women and Child Right Protection Movement has reacted to the smear attacks against the deputy managing director of Zenith Bank, Ms Ada Umeoji, wherein she was alleged to be using depositors’ funds to the tune of N2billion to fund her brother’s governorship campaign in Anambra State.

In a statement by the programs director of the group, Nduka Edede Chinomso, she said it was inconceivable that someone who was not even the chief executive of the bank could access depositors’ funds for personal use.

She maintained that the character of Ms Umeoji is impeccable and the women group would not allow politicians to tarnish it for their selfish interest.

According to her, Ms Umeoji is not a politician and does not get involved in the daily activities of her brother who is running for the Governorship of Anambra state.

However, she pointed out that knowing that due to her role model status and large following of young ladies in Anambra most of whom are her mentees, politicians are afraid whenever she is in Anambra for personal or family reasons.

Chinomso said, “she would not because of politicians stop mentoring young ladies, something she has been doing passion for many years, just to please them.

“We insist that it is not a crime for a family member of the DMD to vie for election. The aspirant in question is a two time member of the House of Representatives and by that reason can hold his own in the political turf without help from his sister.

“Politicians must desist from politics of smear campaigns as it shows they are weak and are afraid as no politician will attack any opponent he believes he is better than.

“Ms. Ada must be sending shivers down their spine to warrant such puerile attack on her person and the Zenith Bank.

“She rose to such enviable heights by sheer dint of hard work and professionalism and the position was not donated to her so any blackmail or dirt thrown at her will not stick.”