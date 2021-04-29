ADVERTISEMENT

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO |

Legislative aides under the auspices of Concerned National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum, yesterday staged a peaceful demonstration at the lobby of the National Assembly Complex over the non-payment of 22 months’ salary arrears.

This is the second time in two weeks the aides are staging a protest at the national assembly.

They had on April 13 staged a protest, accusing clerk of the National Assembly (CNA) Ojo Olatunde of failure to pay their arrears dating back to 2019.

The legislative aides also alleged that management of the National Assembly failed to implement the consolidated legislative salary structure (CONLESS), minimum wage, duty tour allowances (DTA) amongst others.