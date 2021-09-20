Governor Nasir El-Rufai has submitted a bill to Kaduna State House of Assembly to ensure autonomy of the legislative arm of government, to enable it function more effectively and efficiently, having suffered from long years of military rule.

Speaking to newsmen after his remarks at the 8th edition of the National and State Assembly Service Commission conference in Kaduna, the governor said that ‘’we must preserve our democracy, work consciously to develop it. And part of that development is granting it financial autonomy, we fully support it. Even before these bills.’’

El-Rufai who reiterated that his administration believes in doing what is right, noted that the executive arm of government has been supporting the legislature, adding that ‘’Kaduna state House of Assembly will tell you that we have great respect for their financial autonomy and solvency.’’

He described the agitation for the granting of financial autonomy to state Houses of Assembly as ‘’a welcome development across the country. Our bill is going to the house today (14th September) and I hope it will be passed very quickly so that we can put in place the necessary framework as soon as possible.’’

The governor said that governments ‘’must develop the legislature and we can only do that through better funding and sharing of ideas like this conference , which will enable all the state assembly service commissions to come and brainstorm and come up with better ways to support the legislature.’’

According to him, Kaduna State Government believes ‘’in doing what is right, we believe in experimenting, we believe in looking for solutions. If something is not working very well, look for a solution, try the solution and if it doesn’t work, adjust it. ‘’