ADVERTISEMENT

By Tarkaa David, Abuja

There is no petition against the Nigerian Army or any of its personnel at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS and related Abuses says Nigerian Army legalteam.

The team, led by Mr. Akinwolu Kehinde, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had defended the Army before the Panel, which also probed the October 20 alleged Lekki massacre and yesterday presented a 7 page report to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai. The five-man legal team which represented the Nigerian Army at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS and related Abuses presented five copies of its report and two flash drives to Buratai at the Army Headquarters.

Mr Kehinde said the Nigerian Army was not summoned as a respondent before the inquiry panel, adding that no allegation was raised against the Army by any organisation or body at the sitting. The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, insisted that the Army did not on its own volition set out to intervene at Lekki toll-gate on 20 October 2020 but its troops were rather called upon to arrest the deteriorating situation as enshrined in section 2 sub section 17 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He said the 3 hours power point presentation at the sitting clearly shows denied the Army’s wrong doing. Kehinde however stated that the panel has no powers to ascribe punishment to any party,adding it is only a fact-finding one to forestall future occurrence. Kehinde disclosed that contrary to popular beliefs, he took up the matter as as a personal commitment to the nation which gave them free education.

The COAS, who was represented by Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, Army’s Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), said those who falsely and wrongly accused the Army of deploying troops to shoot innocent protesters at Lekki last month, must be ready to swallow their pride and apologize to the Army and the country, by the time the judicial panel concludes its fact-finding.

“We are also looking forward and hope that all the people who have accused the army so badly, will find the honour and grace in themselves, without preempting the Lagos State commission of inquiry, if it turns out that all the stories were made up to discredit the Army. We are also looking up to a situation whereby most of those people will be honorable enough to swallow their pride and apologize to the Army and the country at large, for attempting to destroy their own Army and country, using false allegation and false accusation through the manipulation of social media,” he said.