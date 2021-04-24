ADVERTISEMENT

BY Enyo Ati

Lere Baale is a Professor of Organisation Transformation and Chief Executive of Business School Netherlands International, Nigeria, Director of World Institute of Action Learning Coaches in Nigeria and also Regional Partner of HOWES – CMOE Inc. USA in Africa & Middle East Area. He is on the board of Nigeria – Alumni Association of Haggai Leadership International USA, a Charter President of BSN Toastmaster & a member of Ikoyi Club 1938 with passion for Golf. He is a Board Member of Haggai Leadership International Alumni. a Chartered President of Toastmaster, President of Entrepreneurs Organization 2019-2020 & a member of Ikoyi Club 1938. Married to his childhood friend Ife & blessed with children.

Baale has been described as a result oriented transformational leader who inspires world class leaders to take action even in chaos to achieve results through resilience. As a member of an expert panel on Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organisation for business owners and leaders, he works on detailing growth marketing trends to watch and is a strong believer that opportunities are usually wrapped as challenging impossibilities. Forbes describes the members of Forbes Business Council as industry leaders who understand how important growth marketing is, among other business concepts, especially during difficult times. He has business transformation experience in leading world class global firms including – Pfizer Worldwide Biopharmaceuticals, Mike Adenuga Group, BSN & CMOE-USA. At Pfizer, he served as Executive Regional Director rebuilding Pfizer afresh from ground zero in 1997 to cover over 32 countries by 2004.

He is the first certified Action Learning Coach in ECAWA Region of Africa, Fellow of Nigerian Institute of Management & Facilitator of NIM Certification Programme at Command Staff College, Jaji, Nigeria, a Fellow of National Institute of Marketing, Nigeria, a Distinguished Fellow of the Professional Excellence Foundation of Nigeria, a Fellow of Institute of Management Consultants, a Fellow of Business Process Management Institute, a Fellow of Marketing Foundation, and a member of Institute of Directors. Has also been given the highest Fellowship, honours and awards by different pharmaceutical professional bodies including West African Post Graduate College of Pharmacy and Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy.